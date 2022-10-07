'We have a crop, but it’s not growing anymore': Drought conditions hit Level 5 in several B.C. regions

The persistent dry weather is intensifying in parts of British Columbia, where some areas are now experiencing Level 5 drought conditions.

The Lower Mainland, west Vancouver island and the Sunshine Coast are classified at this level, which is the most severe designation.

For some vegetable farmers, the drought is meaning smaller yields on crops like potatoes.

“Yields are definitely off. Lots of small potatoes, but definitely off probably 15 to 20 per cent I’m thinking,” said Tim Guichon of Felix Farm, adding he’s grateful that the dry weather at least allows them to harvest.

Farther east in Abbotsford, even though fields are green, vegetable growers say in areas they could not irrigate, the growth has mostly stopped on crops like cabbage, brussels sprouts and cauliflower.

“We have a crop, but it’s not growing anymore because of drought. It’s stunted growth,” said farmer Opinder Bhatti.

He said cabbage that should be seven to eight pounds is being harvested at less than half of that.

Salmon are also being severely impacted in some areas of the province.

In a statement, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (also known as the DFO) said that on Oct. 4 “the Heiltsuk First Nation identified the death of approximately 63,000 adult Pink and Chum salmon in Neekas Creek, which is located approximately 25 kilometres north of Bella Bella, B.C.”

The statement also said that “the area is currently experiencing extremely low water (drought) conditions, which, combined with warm temperatures and lack of rainfall, are believed to have resulted in significant stress on salmon at their spawning grounds."

"DFO is communicating with Heiltsuk Nation, and monitoring the situation in other Central Coast Creeks and throughout B.C.,“ the department said.

The DFO also says on Vancouver Island, conditions for salmon in smaller river systems are generally poor because of dry weather and warmer water temperatures. The federal agency said it is working with counterparts at the province, BC Hydro, First Nations and Catalyst Crofton Paper.

Dave Campbell of the River Forecast Centre says the Level 5 drought conditions are worrisome on many fronts.

“In some areas, it’s unprecedented and broadly speaking is representing an unusual and extreme event,” he said. “We look at the amount of rainfall that we’ve seen over the last two months through August and September. In many areas, it’s the driest it’s ever been if not close to that.”

In Mission, there's been less than two millimetres of rain since early July.

“It’s very concerning that the fire risk is still extremely high. In the last 58 days, we’ve had 36 days of high fire danger risk and that’s actually trending upward,” explained Mission’s director of forestry, Chris Gruenwald.

On the Sunshine Coast, even by taking proactive measures, there is only enough water supply to last until November.