Some of the Lower Mainland's most vocal sports fans are speaking out against the management of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Southsiders are famous for marching to home games at BC Place and singing their support from the stadium's southeast corner, but after a string of losses the group's enthusiasm is waning.

"We demand better," the Southsiders said in an open letter that was posted on Twitter this week. "We intend to hold ownership, management and coaching staff to a higher standard."

Pointing to last Friday's game, which saw the Whitecaps lose 6-0 to Sporting Kansas City, the Southsiders said the club has "reached a critical impasse in its football endeavours."

It was the team’s worst defeat in their MLS history, and the Whitecaps’ third loss in a row. They currently sit in the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings with 10 points.

The Southsiders did not put any of the blame on the players, however, who they continue to back wholeheartedly.

"We are fierce in our support for the players on the pitch," they said. "The players are in just as tough of a position as we are and they need our voices now more than ever."

To signal their displeasure, the Southsiders said they will be marching to Friday's game against Real Salt Lake later than usual – just in time for kickoff – and they won't be using drums during their chants.

They also said they will be singing an amended song sheet "with more four letter words."

