'We are broken': Young expecting parents speak out after tragic childbirth experience at B.C. hospital
A young couple from North Vancouver is speaking out following a devastating childbirth experience at Lions Gate Hospital that ended in tragedy.
"We are broken,” said Emilie Negahban. “We feel like we have no purpose. I was ready to be a mom, he was ready to be a dad and that was taken away from us."
As a cervical cancer survivor, Negahban was informed by her former doctor that it would be very difficult for her to conceive. She called her son, Nathaniel Achilles Nicolas Addison, her miracle baby, before he tragically died during a traumatic delivery.
"I did everything I was supposed to. I took my prenatals. I went to every appointment," said Negahban.
On Feb. 3, when Negahban was 37 weeks pregnant, she started having contractions. She went to Lions Gate Hospital and was given morphine. However, since she was not dilated enough, the hospital sent her home, twice.
After 24 hours, she went back to the hospital for a third time before being admitted. She tells CTV News it was another 36 hours before she even saw a doctor and labour was induced.
"I pushed for four and a half hours to no avail; the baby could get past my pubic bone," said Negahban.
Negahban says the doctor then began to use a vacuum extraction, a procedure sometimes done during the course of vaginal childbirth. The doctor applies the vacuum – a soft cup with a handle and a vacuum pump – to the baby's head to help guide the baby out of the birth canal.
After three tries with the vacuum, the doctor then performed an emergency C-section. At 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 4, Nathaniel was born.
"They got him out, but he wasn't breathing at full capacity. Everybody gathered around him. They were all worried because his skin was still blue and he didn't cry," said Negahban.
Negahban says a respirator was put on her baby to help him breathe. He was taken to the NICU as “a precaution.” Negahban says the doctors were so focused on his breathing that they did not notice he was suffering from a brain bleed. They later told her they did not have the proper equipment to fix a brain bleed for a newborn.
"The doctor also told me that she had to apply so much pressure to the baby's head for him to come out that it was unusual and she apologized for it afterwards," added Negahban.
Four hours later, once the doctors discovered the brain bleed, paramedics were called and Nathaniel was taken to BC Children's Hospital at 1 a.m.
At 4 a.m., he died in Negahban's arms.
"The doctor at BC Children's told us our baby's skull was most likely fractured from the amount of pressure the initial doctor put on his skull to get him out by the vacuum and then by C section," said Negahban.
"By the time he passed away, my son's head was completely swollen. When we were holding him, the hat that we put on him barely fit."
While Negahban and her partner, Robin Addison, continue to grieve for their son's tragic and sudden loss, they are also appalled that the health-care system they put their trust in let them down.
"I don't know what the problem is. Are there not enough doctors or funding? Is it just bad judgement? Something went wrong and we are left without a son," said Negahban.
"There is a lack of judgement there for sure,” added Addison. “We are in Canada. This should not happen, at all."
Negahban developed a fever during the course of her delivery. She says she was released from hospital immediately after her son passed away. She quickly developed an infection in her kidneys and her uterus and is still on antibiotics trying to heal.
"I don't know how that's going to affect my fertility in the future," said Negahban.
Kyla Lee, a criminal lawyer with Acumen Law, says the couple could try to sue for wrongful death, however wrongful death claims in B.C. can be difficult to prosecute.
"Wrongful death actions are complex because you only get ‘pecuniary’ damages. That is, out of pocket losses. So, typically with a baby there are no losses as the baby is not an income earner. Any money spent in anticipation of a child (cribs, clothing, etc.) is offset against the financial cost of actually having a kid," said Lee.
Since Negahban was left with a severe infection in her uterus and kidney following the C-section, not to mention emotional distress, Lee says the couple could sue the hospital or doctor for negligence.
"In those circumstances, her suffering could be compensated, alongside compensation for any physical injuries that she suffered as a result of negligence," added Lee.
In a statement to CTV News, Vancouver Coastal Health said: "A loss of this nature is heartbreaking for the family and care providers. We are deeply saddened by this incident and share our deepest condolences with the affected family."
The health authority added that it is conducting a comprehensive review of what it calls “the clinical event” and the patient's experience.
Vancouver Coastal Health is also encouraging anyone who is concerned about their care or the care of a loved one to connect with the health authority’s Patient Care Quality Office.
