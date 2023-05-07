Waters recede in parts of flood-ravaged B.C. as half of province remains under threat
Flood watches and warnings continue to persist in much of British Columbia's Interior, but water levels appear to be receding at one of the hardest-hit communities.
Even so, Cache Creek, a village about 350 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, remains under a state of local emergency, which was extended Saturday evening.
Village officials say 21 properties remain on evacuation order while 12 others are on alert, and the state of local emergency has been extended to May 13 at midnight.
MLA Jackie Tegart, whose Fraser-Nicola constituency includes Cache Creek, says it appears the water levels have receded and residents are hopeful the worst of the flood threat is over.
Tegart, who met with Cache Creek residents Saturday, says they are tired but preparing to clean up the damage done by flooding during the last week.
About half of B.C. remains under flood watch, warning or advisory.
The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, 300 kilometres east of Vancouver, ordered the evacuation of 40 properties in and around Grand Forks on Saturday.
