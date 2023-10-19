Vancouver

    • Water main breaks in Prince Rupert prompt new boil water advisory for residents

    A pot of boiling water is seen in an undated file image. A pot of boiling water is seen in an undated file image.

    A new wave of water breaks has put the city of Prince Rupert on another boil water advisory as of Wednesday. 

    After the long-standing notice was downgraded to a less serious warning on Aug. 22, a valve break next to the city's reservoir has forced the city back into a full-blown boil water notice.

    According to the notice from the city, the valving break and numerous other breaks during the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 17, has prompted Northern Health to advise the city to re-instate its highest boil water advisory.

    Residents have been asked to rapid-boil water for at least one minute, then cool off in the fridge. This advisory goes for activities such as drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

    The city has also reported it has restored water service to Seventh Avenue, Hays Cove Avenue and 11th Avenue this morning, after the water main breaks affected residents' homes.

    This boil water advisory comes as the municipality continues to wait for $82 million of federal funding to do much-needed, permanent repairs to the city's ailing water pipes.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News