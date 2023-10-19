Water main breaks in Prince Rupert prompt new boil water advisory for residents
A new wave of water breaks has put the city of Prince Rupert on another boil water advisory as of Wednesday.
After the long-standing notice was downgraded to a less serious warning on Aug. 22, a valve break next to the city's reservoir has forced the city back into a full-blown boil water notice.
According to the notice from the city, the valving break and numerous other breaks during the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 17, has prompted Northern Health to advise the city to re-instate its highest boil water advisory.
Residents have been asked to rapid-boil water for at least one minute, then cool off in the fridge. This advisory goes for activities such as drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.
The city has also reported it has restored water service to Seventh Avenue, Hays Cove Avenue and 11th Avenue this morning, after the water main breaks affected residents' homes.
This boil water advisory comes as the municipality continues to wait for $82 million of federal funding to do much-needed, permanent repairs to the city's ailing water pipes.
