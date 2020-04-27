VANCOUVER -- Dr. Bonnie Henry wasn’t surprised when Quebec’s premier announced that province’s primary schools would begin re-opening in just two weeks.

“Quebec has their own pandemic that they’re dealing with and has their own approach to it,” said B.C.’s provincial heath officer at her daily press briefing Monday. “I was warned by some of my colleagues in Quebec they were going to be coming out with their plans this week.”

B.C. is looking at ways to bring some primary-aged students back to classrooms, but parents and school officials are still waiting for a possible return date.

“We need to provide those educational services particularly for those younger students who can’t stay home by themselves if their parents are going off to work, and that’s the focus for the next little while. How do we do that, and safely,” said Henry.

Surrey’s school superintendent appreciates Dr. Henry’s approach. “To be honest, I actually like the no dates because as soon as you draw a line in the sand, then that’s what you’ve got to adhere to,” said Jordan Tinney.

School districts around British Columbia have been asked to start planning for a possible return to the classroom in May or June. “What does that look like for little primary kids? They’re little creatures that hug and hold each other and touch each other,” said Tinney, who thinks the schools that are already open to essential service workers’ children are a good model to follow.

“Every child that comes to those centres gets a check for their health before they enter the building. They wash their hands before they go in, they wash their hands when they leave, the wash their hands in transition between rooms,” said Tinney. “In order to get kids in school gradually we have to get our adults in school also. We have lots of staff members who maybe have their own personal health issues around being comprised or caring for people at home who are compromised.”

As for Quebec’s decision to send primary students back despite being the hardest hit province in the country with nearly 25,000 COVID-19 case and 1,600 deaths? “There’s such growing pressure to get the economy started, I think sooner or later you’re going to see some tough decisions on when will they roll those dice and take the risks knowing what they are,” said Tinney.

Many parents are eager to get their kids back to the classroom. Mother of four Susan Hollis said “If school goes back in a few weeks we’d be really really excited. I think the kids are doing really well, but would probably prefer to learn with a teacher instead of with me.”

Parent of three Erin McCall would like that too, but is waiting for health officials to give the green light. “I just think we have to take advice from Dr. Bonnie Henry and see what she has to say and take all caution that we can to make sure its safe for everyone involved.”

B.C.’s education minister has called a press conference for Tuesday at noon to discuss how distance learning measures are working, but he’s not expected to give a firm date on when classes may resume.