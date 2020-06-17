VANCOUVER -- Thousands of students are being honoured at an unorthodox graduation ceremony Wednesday.

Approximately 11,000 students who attended the University of British Columbia will graduate in a virtual ceremony.

The online event was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. for the Vancouver campus.

The ceremony for those who took classes at UBC's Okanagan campus starts with a pre-show at 2:30 p.m.

Streamers can choose which campus, then watch the ceremony from home.

Other post-secondary schools and high schools cross Canada are also taking their graduations online this year, due to physical distancing guidelines put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the Vancouver ceremony:



Watch the Okanagan ceremony: