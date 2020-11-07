VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police are investigating a potential random attack that sent an 89-year-old senior to hospital.

His grandson, Sunny, spoke to CTV News but asked we not use their last name out of fear.

“He was just out and about for a walk when this man got close to him he just shoved him," Sunny said.

According to Sunny it happened Friday around 11 a.m., just after Kartar had gotten off the bus at Clearbrook Road and South Fraser Way. He was going to Cedar Park.

“It’s just a complete stranger, never met him before,” he explained, “My grandfather wasn’t able to get back up.”

Sunny said his grandfather laid there for some 10 to 15 minutes before someone helped him.

“(A) man found him and he was also able to speak Punjabi,” Sunny said. "He asked him what was wrong.”

The man was long gone by then, but Sunny said police have found some surveillance footage from a nearby bank that could potentially show an image of the alleged attacker.

Police confirm to CTV News investigators are in the early stages, still conducting interviews and looking at all available CCTV footage.

What motivated the incident remains a mystery.

“He does wear a turban but you know we don’t know if that’s why he was pushed, we don’t know if the person who did this has a mental illness or if this was just a random attack,” Sunny said.

Talking about his grandpa, Sunny said he usually just minds his own business and is very friendly.

“He was very independent, able to go out on his own. Now all of that is compromised.”

That’s because of the prognosis from doctors. Sunny said despite the fact the 89-year-old was very active and enjoyed walking and taking the bus on his own, doctors are warning that independence may now be over.

“The doctor said after the surgery, it’s going to take him many months to recover and he won’t be able to walk without a cane,” said Sunny. “He’ll probably have chronic pain in his hip going forward.”

He wanted to come forward and share the story so that others are vigilant.

“It’s just scary to think this could happen to someone,” said Sunny. “This kind of person is still out there. So if anybody is out in that area, to just be careful and watch out.”