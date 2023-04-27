Warmer weather on the horizon for Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver is about to see a big shift in the weather.

This upcoming weekend is shaping up to deliver summer-like conditions, breaking the soggy cycle the region has been stuck in.

“We're going to have this ridge of high pressure building in from the Pacific. That's going to start on Thursday and build its way into Friday and Saturday. Those two days are going to be our hottest of this stretch,” said Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Sekhon says the Lower Mainland could see record-breaking temperatures this weekend—up to 28 degrees Celsius inland.

“We've had a cooler spring so far. March was super dry and more recently, it's been cool and wet. So now that we're getting into warm and dry weather, it's definitely going to be a real flip to the way the weather has been,” he said.

The increased temperatures do bring some risks though.

Snow in the mountains is melting, raising river levels and creating faster flowing water.

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for parts of the Interior.

The Upper Fraser, including plateau areas around Prince George—like Chilako River, Chuchinka River and Salmon River—are under the advisory.

In the Middle Fraser, an advisory is in effect in plateau areas around Quesnel and Williams Lake—including Nazko River, West Road River, Baker Creek, Cottonwood River and Jose River. In the South Interior, an advisory was also issued for the Lower Thompson, Salmon River and the Okanagan.

“River responses will be variable across the region, with watersheds containing a high degree of mid-elevation terrain expected to have the most significant increase in river levels over the weekend,” wrote the BC River Forecast Centre.

Those living in impacted areas are warned to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

They should also avoid recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow rivers or streams.

“Remember, high streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers, increasing the risk of drowning,” wrote the centre.

There are also a number of wildfires already burning in B.C.

There are currently no fire bans or restrictions in the province, but warmer weather, lower humidity levels and strong winds are a concern.

The public is urged to use caution when outdoor burning.

“Before lighting a fire, please check with your local authority, ensure you are properly prepared, aware of the conditions and follow open burning regulations,” wrote the BC Wildfire Service.

ECCC says Metro Vancouver will be in a bit of an up and down cycle for the next little while, with temperatures expected to cool Sunday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s St. John Alexander