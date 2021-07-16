VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are asking the public for help to track down two men wanted Canada-wide in connection with the local gang conflict.

Officers released Friday the names and photos of the men, who are wanted for charges including conspiracy to commit murder, possession of stolen property and firearm charges.

Vancouver police said in a news release that Romano Martodihardjo and Moeen Khan are both "believed to be associated to the Metro Vancouver gang conflict," but did not provide further details on their alleged roles.

The allegations are connected to the Vancouver police-led Task Force Tourniquet, a group that also includes members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, RCMP and municipal police forces.

The task force was formed in 2017 following a spike in gang violence in the area, and has the goal of targeting and locking up known offenders.

The operation has targeted four major gangs in Metro Vancouver, police say.

The men named in the latest update from the task force are believed to have left B.C.

Police said 47-year-old Martodihardjo was last known to be in Saskatchewan. He's wanted for possession of stolen property under $5,000, occupying a vehicle with a firearm and possession of a firearm with ammunition.

He's been described as 5'5" and about 170 pounds, with a medium complexion, shaved hair and brown eyes.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, he has a tattoo of a mermaid on his chest, and the word "purdy" on his upper left arm.

Khan is 25, South Asian, 5'8" and about 180 pounds, according to the VPD. He has short black hair, a black beard, and the phrase "My brother's keeper" tattooed on his chest.

Khan, who is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, was last known to be in Pakistan.

Anyone who sees either man, or knows where they are, is asked to call 911.