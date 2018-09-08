A Surrey, B.C. Walmart store has reopened its doors after temporarily closing them over concerns about a legionnaires’ outbreak in the area.

The Fraser Health Authority said it has identified legionella, the group of bacteria that causes the pneumonia-like illness, in the store's cooling system.

Seven people have become ill as a result of the outbreak and as of Saturday afternoon, the health authority said there are no new cases.

Walmart Canada told CTV News it made the decision to temporarily shut down “out of an abundance of caution” while it took steps to clean and sanitize its cooling towers.

Its refrigeration units remain turned off until a health inspection takes place, meaning the store cannot sell refrigerated or frozen items until the coolers are turned back on.

“Public Health has confirmed that we are able to open the store without offering refrigerated or frozen products at this time,” Walmart Canada told CTV in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our associates and customers to the store.”

Fraser Health said it has not ruled out other possible locations for legionella and the investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.

"This will continue to involve environmental assessments, speaking with patients as well as their family members to find out what these exposures are," Dr. Aamir Bharmal said.

The bacteria are found naturally in soil and natural water sources, but can grow in human-made water systems such as air conditioning, swimming pools and plumbing.

The disease can be contracted by breathing in aerosolized water droplets contaminated with the bacteria, but can't be spread between people.

Infants, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions are most at risk of developing symptoms, which include a fever, fatigue, cough and shortness of breath.

Anyone who experiences these symptoms is encouraged to contact a doctor as soon as possible.