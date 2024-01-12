'Walk alongside them': Outreach van helping Vancouver homeless cope with bitter cold

The Union Gospel Mission (UGM) is working hard to make sure those experiencing homelessness have what they need during Vancouver's cold snap.

UGM's mobile mission van travels throughout the Lower Mainland during the week, delivering supplies such as food, warm clothing and what Liam Beasley calls "important conversations."

"I kind of describe it as 'troubleshooting' whatever comes through the door, but we go out to where people are further away from resources,” said Beasley, a community outreach worker who drives the van.

“The downtown core can be a little chaotic for people, and that can be hard on people.”

Beasley’s first stop of the day is in South Vancouver along the Fraser River to visit Wayne.

Wayne has been experiencing homelessness for nearly 14 years. Two years ago, he says, he was living in a trailer that was towed, after being permanently set up in a parking lot. He couldn’t afford to buy it back.

Beasley brings him a cup of hot chocolate and a bag of food, along with a warm pair of mittens – all items Wayne excitedly accepts.

"The food is the main thing. It's hard to get food around here because it's so expensive,” Wayne said.

His shelter is reinforced by a wooden frame and tarps, and inside is a makeshift bed with a sleeping bag.

"I stay up during the night when it's the coldest but I sleep during the day when it's warmer."

While the food and warm clothing is important, Beasley says keeping a connection with people is just as crucial.

"(We try) to build that trust, walk alongside them, no matter what they're going through, the highs the lows,” said Beasley.

In December, the van served nearly 600 people throughout the Fraser Valley.

"(They're) living in these places on their own and you can understand they're fighting for survival on their own," said Sarah Chew, a spokesperson for UGM.

"So having someone step out and say, 'Hey, you matter and I would love to help you in any way you need,' means the world."

UGM’s shelter is on the Downtown Eastside and has 92 beds available.

So far, it’s had to turn away 59 people in January alone, due to being at capacity.

Chew says the UGM is currently in desperate need of winter coats and men’s pants. Donations can be brought to their location at 601 E. Hastings St. in Vancouver.