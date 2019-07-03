A Vancouver police constable has been charged in connection with a crash that sent five people to hospital last year, including pedestrians and other officers.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, the June 29, 2018 crash involved two police vehicles and occurred while Const. Jose Domingo was on duty in the city.

Those who witnessed the incident at the intersection of Howe and Smithe streets reported that a VPD cruiser was travelling west on Smithe when it collided with a van from the same department turning onto Smithe from Howe.

Witnesses added that both vehicles had their emergency lights and sirens on at the time of the crash. At the time, Vancouver police confirmed both vehicles were heading to an emergency call when the crash happened, but wouldn’t say which emergency.

Two women in their 30s walking on the sidewalk were injured and sent to hospital, and three officers were treated in hospital before being released the next evening.

After a 10-month investigation by the province's watchdog, Crown has approved a charge of driving without reasonable consideration against Domingo.

"As a consequence of the injuries suffered by the pedestrians, the incident was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office," the BCPS said.

"Following the investigation the Chief Civilian Director of the IIO determined that there were reasonable grounds to believe the officers driving the two vehicles involved had committed an offence, and submitted a report to the BCPS."

The officer driving the other vehicle was not charged.

On Wednesday, the VPD declined to comment on the matter as it is before the courts, but confirmed that Domingo is still an active member of the force.

None of the charges against Domingo have been proven in court.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Aug. 8.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure