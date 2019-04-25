The Independent Investigations Office has wrapped up a 10 month investigation into a crash between a pair of Vancouver police vehicles that sent two civilians and three officers to hospital.

In a news release, the IIO says it has forwarded a report to Crown for consideration of charges.

The crash happened around 8:30 in the evening on Friday, June 29, 2018 at the intersection of Howe and Smithe Streets.

According to witnesses a VPD cruiser was travelling west on Smithe through the intersection when it collided with a VPD van turning onto Smithe from Howe.

Witnesses say both vehicles had their emergency lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

“The car was going incredibly fast, the van wasn’t going so fast,” witness Arthur Watt told CTV News moments after the crash. “They slammed into each other and it was just amazing to witness. It was just crazy.”

The force of the collision popped the airbags on both vehicles and sent them careening up onto the sidewalk at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Two women in their 30s walking on the sidewalk were injured and sent to hospital.

Both women and the three officers were treated in hospital and released by the next evening.

At the time, Vancouver police said both vehicles were heading to an emergency call when the crash happened, but wouldn’t say which emergency.

CTV News obtained a video of a fight between a customer and staff at a Foot Locker, happening at the exact same time, just two blocks from the crash scene.

Vancouver police have still not confirmed if that was the call officers were responding to.

The Independent Investigations Office said it has requested consideration of charges against both police officers who were behind the wheel at the time.