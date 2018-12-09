

A Dunbar home owned by an executive of telecommunications giant Huawei was broken into early Sunday morning.

CTV News has learned that the home on West 28th Avenue near Crown Street is one of two luxury properties owned by Meng Wanzhou and her husband.

Vancouver police said they were called to the property just before 5:30 a.m. and the suspects had already fled the area after being challenged by someone in the house.

The VPD said no one was injured and no arrests have been made. Officers collected evidence from the scene and are working to identify suspects.

Meng has been the subject of international attention after being detained at the request of American authorities while changing flights in Vancouver last week.

The U.S. is seeking to have Meng extradited on allegations that she tried to evade American trade sanctions against Iran. Meng and Huawei are also accused of misleading American banks about its business dealings in Iran.

During a bail hearing Friday, Meng's lawyer told the court she has strong ties to Vancouver and her two properties, worth a total of $14 million, could be put up for bail. The hearing continues Monday.

Over the weekend, China summoned both the Canadian and U.S. ambassador to protest Meng's detention.

The Chinese government has warned Canada that if Meng is not released, there would be "grave consequences."

Her arrest has also derailed an Asian forestry trade mission as B.C. Forestry Minister Doug Donaldson announced the province has cancelled the China leg of the trip and will reschedule at a later time.

International media outside the Dunbar home of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. There was a break in here early this morning. Someone inside confronted the suspects who then ran. VPD is now investigating. Man inside did not want to comment Latest: https://t.co/rm286xjDGG @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/me1rw7yC5a — Breanna Karstens-Smith (@BreannaCTV) December 9, 2018

With files from The Canadian Press