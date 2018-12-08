

CTV Vancouver





A senior executive of telecommunications giant Huawei remains in custody in Vancouver, prompting the Chinese government to call on Canada to free her.

The company's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, is facing allegations of fraud by using its subsidiary, Skycom, to violate United States and European Union trade sanctions against Iran.

The United Association of Women and Children of Canada, which insists it has no ties to the Chinese Government, is demanding Wanzhou's immediate release.

"We believe that Huawei is a very successful company in China and the reason why the government of the United States arrest Meng Wanzhou is because they are trying to find a reason to attack Huawei," chairperson Mei Dong Hang said through a translator.

On Saturday, China summoned Canadian Ambassador John McCallum to protest Meng's arrest, calling it 'unreasonable, unconscionable and vile in nature.' It warned there would be 'grave consequences' if she is not released.

"People are worried about the relationship between the two counties and the people," Hang said.

A legal consultant with Hang's group said Canada's involvement may strain relations.

"The Chinese people would like to keep the good relationship to expand the business with Canada. But this matter will damage that because people understand Canada is doing something for the benefit of America," explained Hong Guo.

Huawei is the biggest global supplier of network gear used by phone and internet companies and has been the target of growing U.S. security concerns. The U.S. has pressured European countries and other allies to limit the use of its technology.

Meng was changing flights in Canada when she was detained last Saturday.

Her bail hearing continues Monday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and The Associated Press