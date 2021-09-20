Voting in B.C.: How to cast a ballot in Canada's 2021 federal election
British Columbians heading to the polls on Monday may have a different experience than in past federal elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polls in the western province are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and voters will notice several COVID-19 measures in place.
Here's what voters need to know:
DO I NEED TO BRING MY B.C. VACCINE CARD?
B.C.'s proof-of-vaccination system for many non-essential businesses and events kicked off last week. While those going to a restaurant, movie theatre, casino and to many other discretionary businesses need to show they've had at least one shot, the province said proof is not required to vote in-person in the federal election.
WHAT ID DO I NEED?
Those going to cast a ballot on Monday need to prove their identity and address. One option is to bring a piece of government-issued photo ID that has the voter's name and current address.
Alternatively, voters can bring two pieces of ID. Both must have the person's name on it and at least one must have their current address. In those cases, a voter information card and bank statement could work in combination, as could a utility bill and student card.
The third option is to have someone vouch for a voter at the polling station.
"You can still vote if you declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you," Elections Canada says.
"The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address. A person can vouch for only one person (except in long-term care facilities)."
DO I NEED TO WEAR A MASK?
Voters can expect to see some COVID-19 measures in place when they go to cast their ballot. All poll workers will be wearing masks and voters are asked to as well.
Last week, a spokesperson from Elections Canada said anyone who refuses to wear a mask will not be able to vote in the provinces and territories with an active indoor mask mandate.
"In order to maintain a safe and secure environment for electors and election workers, individuals who refuse to wear a mask where masks are required will be refused entry to the polling station," the statement read.
In B.C., masks are currently required in all indoor public settings. Elections Canada has suggested there may be masks available at polling stations for those who need one.
WHAT OTHER COVID-19 MEASURES WILL BE IN PLACE?
Other COVID-19 measures that will be in place include having hand sanitizer accessible, clear markers to help voters maintain a physical distance and poll workers being behind Plexiglas barriers. Single-use pencils will be available, but voters may bring their own pen or pencil if they'd prefer.
WHAT HAPPENS IF I HAVE COVID-19 OR AM SELF-ISOLATING?
Those isolating because of COVID-19 won't be able to vote unless they've previously applied to vote by mail.
"If someone has COVID, they should be in quarantine and that would make it impossible for them to show up at a polling place,” a spokesperson for Elections Canada told CTVNews.ca in an email.
According to Elections Canada’s online FAQ, voters should contact their local public health authority if they develop symptoms for next steps, but “after Tuesday, Sept. 14, electors who have or believe they have COVID-19 and who have not already applied to vote by mail will not be able to vote.”
IS IT TOO LATE TO VOTE BY MAIL?
Anyone who has not registered to vote by mail is longer able to, as the deadline for that was Sept. 14. Those who do have a mail-in ballot can drop off their kit to a local Elections Canada office before polls close. They can also be dropped off at any polling place in the voter's riding.
With files from CTVNews.ca
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-U.S. border impact uncertain after U.S. says foreign visitors will have to be vaccinated
The White House says that adult foreign nationals will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to travel to the United States by early November, but it is not clear how the new policy will specifically impact travel at the Canada-U.S. land border, where non-essential visitors remain prohibited from crossing.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
Florida search for Gabby Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie suspended
A search of a Florida nature preserve failed to find the young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, police said Monday, a day after authorities announced the discovery of a body believed to be hers at a Wyoming national park.
Race remains very close between Liberals and Conservatives on eve of 44th federal election: Nanos
On the eve of the 44th federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remains very close, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau maintains a slight advantage over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole when it comes to preferred prime minister.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home alone.
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
Fortin's lawyers give Crown documents in military officer's sex assault case
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's legal team says they have given the Crown documents relevant to their client's sexual assault case.
Pattie-Lovett Reid: Advice for investors navigating markets on edge
On CTVNews.ca, chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid shares her take on how investors can best react to a market pullback.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another Victoria care home
Two cases of the coronavirus have been detected at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care, according to Island Health.
-
Motorcycle stolen 'in broad daylight' outside Nanaimo mall, police say
Police in Nanaimo are investigating after a motorcycle was stolen "in broad daylight" at a mall in the city.
-
Regional district providing $70K toward Indigenous housing project in Courtenay
An Indigenous affordable housing project in the Comox Valley has gotten a funding boost from the regional district.
Calgary
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
-
Albertans head to the polls, premier keeps distance
It's Election Day in Canada and it comes amid the fourth wave of the pandemic that's overwhelming Alberta's hospitals while the premier has steered clear of the campaign trail.
-
Experts watching 3 Calgary ridings on eve of 2021 election day
All but one of the province's 34 ridings were painted blue in 2019, but when Albertans vote Monday, many believe this time around could be different.
Edmonton
-
The vaccinated may enter: Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today
Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force Monday.
-
3 Edmonton ridings to watch on election night
Alberta appears likely to turn its usual Conservative blue on election night, but some races in Edmonton might be close calls for Tory incumbents.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 20: Swinging temperatures this week
After a weekend that had a high of 20 C on Saturday and then 14 C on Sunday, prepare for a similar week ahead.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports another 610 cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths
Ontario is reporting 610 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday and two more deaths related to the disease.
-
Here are the 13 GTA ridings to watch on election day 2021
Heading to the polls, there are still a number of ridings where anything can happen. Here is a list of GTA ridings to watch on election day.
-
Detective who solved murder of Ontario doctor says killer made big mistake trying to hide his crime
The lead detective on the horrific murder of an Ontario doctor says the killer made one big mistake when trying to cover up the crime, leaving investigators a calling card that led them straight to his door.
Montreal
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
-
Unvaccinated Quebecers 34.1 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 as province records 679 new cases
Quebec has 679 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of people infected to 403,704 since the start of the pandemic.
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
Winnipeg
-
Growing ‘anger and resentment’ prompts message from Winkler police chief
As southern Manitoba grapples with low vaccination rates and adherence to public health orders, City of Winkler officials are warning conflict in the community is at an all-time high.
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
-
Historic human remains found at dam site: Peguis First Nation Chief
A First Nation chief said the discovery of human remains at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam site in Lockport, Man. is further evidence of the dark history between Indigenous People and colonial policy.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.
-
How to follow along with CTV News' special election coverage
As Canadians cast their votes in the federal election on Sept. 20, they will be able to follow all of the developments with special coverage from CTV News. Here’s everything you need to know.
-
Canada votes: Here's what you need to know about casting your ballot on Monday
Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election on Monday. In Saskatoon voting is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Regina
-
Federal election 2021: Get to know southern Sask. candidates
Here’s a look at seven southern Saskatchewan federal ridings and their candidates for the 2021 federal election.
-
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
-
Saskatchewan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.
Atlantic
-
Polls open Monday following interesting summertime pandemic election
As the federal election winds down, experts say it's been an interesting campaign, and the results should be equally interesting Monday night as many across the Maritimes will be watching closely.
-
Worker at Northwood long-term care home in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19
A case of COVID-19 has been linked to Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax that was the epicentre of the virus during the first wave of the pandemic.
-
Imams ask Conservative candidate to quit over poor follow-up on apology for posts
The Canadian Council of Imams says the Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia's Central Nova riding must resign because his apology for Islamophobic media posts was an insincere attempt at damage control.
London
-
Election Day 2021: Polls open as Londoners join the rest of Canada in historic vote
The polls have officially opened in London, Ont. as Canada’s pandemic-era election reaches the finish line Monday.
-
Bullet hole found in garage of student residence near Fanshawe College
London police are appealing for information from the public after damage from a gunshot was found in the garage door of a student residence near Fanshawe College.
-
Dr. Javeed Sukhera stepping down from LPSB
Dr. Javeed Sukhera has stepped down from the London Police Services Board (LPSB) had his role as Chair.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
-
Several new bus route cancellations announced across Sudbury
With seven new bus route cancellations announced Monday morning, Sudbury Student Services Consortium now has 12 routes out-of-service. There are also 12 active cases of COVID-19 in schools across Greater Sudbury.
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
Kitchener
-
‘Footage that will make you tense to watch’: GRT releasing videos of near misses with ION trains
In an effort to stress the importance of safety during Rail Safety Week, Grand River Transit is releasing footage showing near misses with ION trains.
-
University of Waterloo expecting to return to pre-pandemic levels of classes in 2022
With vaccination rates on the rise, the University of Waterloo is confident they can return to a more “normal” school term at the start of next year.
-
COVID-19 protocols voters in Waterloo Region can expect on Election Day
As Canadians prepare to head to the polls on Monday, a number of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will change the way voters cast their ballots.