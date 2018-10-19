

CTV Vancouver





On the eve of the election, a local municipal party has revoked its endorsement of a candidate, claiming his behaviour violated Vision Vancouver's candidate agreement.

In a statement, the party said Wei Qiao Zhang is no longer under its banner, and in the event he's elected Saturday, it will be as an independent.

The party provided few details about what Zhang is alleged to have done, saying only that it concerns events that took place after he'd been nominated as a candidate.

"Vision revoked Mr. Zhang's endorsement after a review determined that Mr. Zhang contravened the party's Candidate Agreement. The agreement requires candidates to abide by Vision Vancouver's constitution, rules and bylaws," the statement issued Friday afternoon said.

"The party does not take this decision to revoke Mr. Zhang's candidacy lightly."

The news comes a month after the party's mayoral candidate withdrew from the race. Ian Campbell stepped down in September after reflecting on his "complicated personal journey."

Campbell once faced charges of assault and impaired driving, but it is not clear whether those details of his past influenced his decision.