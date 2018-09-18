

A mayoral candidate who withdrew from the race last week once faced charges for assault and impaired driving.

Ian Campbell, who had been running for mayor under the Vision Vancouver banner, was charged with assaulting a woman in February 2010. The charge was stayed in May of the same year, court documents show.

Campbell was also charged with impaired driving after being pulled over in West Vancouver in December 2006. Campbell pleaded not guilty as charged, but guilty of the lesser offence of driving without due care and attention. He was fined $500 and a victim surcharge of $75.

He was also given a three-month driving ban.

Campbell had been in the running for the city's top job when he dropped on Sept. 10, leaving the party without a candidate for mayor. Vision announced Friday, on the deadline for nominations, that it would not be fielding another candidate but instead would likely back one of the two independent candidates in the crowded race.

At the time of Campbell's announcement, he did not provide a specific reason for his withdrawal, saying only that he'd "reflected on the political landscape and (his) complicated personal journey" before making what he called a difficult decision.

The party's executive director said Vision first became aware of the allegation through a CKNW reporter, not from Campbell himself, on Sept. 6. Ange Valentini told CTV News she could not comment on what influenced Campbell's decision, however.

When asked about the vetting process, she said in some cases, potential candidates undergo a criminal record check. The party also conducts its own research, and asks candidates to fill out a questionnaire and face an interview panel.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward and Nick Wells