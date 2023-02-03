'Violent' repeat offender wanted after fleeing from Surrey recovery home: RCMP

Mounties are warning the public about a man they describe as a "violent, high-risk, repeat offender," who may be back in the Okanagan after fleeing from a recovery home in Surrey.

Kelowna RCMP said 35-year-old John Aronson currently has an unendorsed warrant for his arrest after removing his electronic monitoring device and taking off from the recovery home.

Aronson is described as white, with multiple tattoos, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He's approximately 5'7" tall and weighs 155 pounds.

RCMP said he has a "lengthy" list of interactions with police in Kelowna, which is why investigators believe he will return to the area.

"Mr. Aronson is considered dangerous and should not be approached," reads a statement issued by Mounties on Friday.

Anyone who sees Aronson is asked to call 911 or Kelowna RCMP immediately at 250-762-3300.