'Violent' Alberta offender arrested after being found hiding under insulation in B.C. attic: RCMP

Mounties say an Alberta man with a "history of violent offences" has been arrested after being found in the attic of a B.C. home last week.

Kelowna RCMP said they were called to a residence in the 800 block of Royal View Drive in Kelowna on Dec. 6, after receiving reports of several individuals living in the home illegally.

"Police removed two individuals from the residence and believed there was a third still inside and now hiding. Officers had information to believe the individual who was hiding had warrants out of Alberta and B.C.," Mounties said in a news release Monday.

"Despite numerous attempts at calling the individual out, officers would eventually locate the third person hiding under insulation in the attic and arrested him safely."

Mounties said an illegal firearm, replica firearm and some drugs were also seized from the home.

The suspect is a 30-year-old man with 24 warrants out of Edmonton, which had been previously extended to B.C.

The man remains in custody and is scheduled to be escorted back to Edmonton to appear in court.