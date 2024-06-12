Vintage video games from iconic Vancouver arcade going up for auction

Calling all game geeks—there’s a chance to scoop up a piece of Vancouver arcade history this week.

The iconic Movieland Arcade on Granville Street is clearing out all of its vintage games in an online auction that goes live on Thursday.

Movieland was an institution on the strip for over 50 years before shuttering in 2021. The games have been sitting unused ever since.

But now, they’re set to go to new homes – those of the highest bidders.

“We’ve got some beautiful classic old arcade games,” Jeremy Dodd, president of Able Auctions told CTV News.

Among the around 70 titles up for grabs are Ms. Pac-Man, Street Fighter II, Tetris and Galaga, as well as several classic pinball machines such as Star Wars and Creature from the Black Lagoon. While many of the games remain in good condition, some will require repairs.

A disclaimer on the auction website notes the arcade games and pinball machines are not tested unless otherwise specified on the listings, and encourages potential buyers to personally inspect the items at a preview event.

"Whether this is your first time bidding, or if you’re a seasoned bidder, in person previewing is important," it reads. "Please do not assume everything is in perfect working order, or even working order, or without damage."

One eager buyer has already placed a $6,500 bid on an Addams Family pinball machine, but several pieces of nostalgia are currently going for much less.

The auction goes live at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and games must be picked up on Friday or Saturday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kraig Krause