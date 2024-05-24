Video shows pepper spray attack in Victoria as youth suspects sought

The Victoria Police Department is looking for help identifying three youths involved in an attack on two individuals on the 600-block of Yates Street in downtown Victoria during the early hours of May 11.

On Friday, the department released video captured by a CCTV camera showing three suspects pepper spraying two other youths. One of the youths was then swarmed, being pushed to the ground and further assaulted.

That individual was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Many witnesses can be seen coming to the aid of the victims as the three teens walk away.

“We’re looking to speak to anyone that hasn’t already spoken with police that was a witness or that maybe knows these three suspects and to come forward with any further information,” said Const. Terri Healy, spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department.

“It’s still early stages of the investigation. At this time we can say that it is believed to be unprovoked but we don’t know the nature of the relationship.”

Healy says there have been several recent assaults involving either pepper spray or bear spray in the Esquimalt area. The department says it’s unclear if any of those attacks are related.

“Potential charges could be possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault or possibly even assault causing bodily harm, depending on the nature of the injuries,” said Healy.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact E-Comm at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.