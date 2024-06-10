VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour

    The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.

    The incident unfolded Saturday afternoon, just off Stanley Park. A video captured by Tom Adrion from the seawall shows the moment of impact, as it appeared the float plane was preparing for takeoff.

    The video shows the boat circling back towards the plane as it slowly sinks in the water. People are seen gathering on the seawall, watching the incident unfold.

    Several nearby boats converged on the scene after the crash and first responders gathered on land.

    Harbour Air told CTV News Vancouver in a statement the passengers and pilot weren't hurt in the collision

    "Safety remains our utmost priority. At this time, we are working closely with the authorities to gather more information about this incident and supporting the affected parties," Harbour Air's statement said.

    "We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response and to the community for their support."

    BC Emergency Health Services said two people who were on the boat were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    The TSB told CTV News it will take several days to collect evidence and conduct interviews for its investigation. So far, members from the agency have spoken with the Vancouver Police Department and its marine unit, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, and Nav Canada. The agency said it began conducting witness interviews on Sunday and will attend the aircraft recovery and examine the wreckage.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kaija Jussinoja and Ian Holliday 

