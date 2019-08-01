

CTV News Vancouver





Video posted on YouTube Wednesday shows a cougar approaching the deck of a home near Tofino on Vancouver Island.

The videographer and companions can be heard marveling at the animal's appearance, and musing as to whether it realizes there is glass between it and its potential human prey.

After staring intently for some time, the cougar leaps onto the deck, before prowling along the side of the home. The video ends before the cougar leaves the area.