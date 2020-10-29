VANCOUVER -- A failed attempt to possibly dine and dash was caught on camera, Burnaby Mounties say, with video posted to social media showing a woman falling from the ceiling of a local restaurant.

Burnaby RCMP shared the video on Twitter Thursday morning, saying the woman who tried to skip on paying her restaurant bill "crawled above the kitchen ceiling from the washroom."

The video shows a couple officers and other people standing in the kitchen, when someone suddenly drops down.

"Luckily she wasn't hurt when she fell through the ceiling tiles and landed right in front of our Burnaby frontline officers," the post says with the hashtags "gravity" and "foundyou."

In the video, an officer appears to walk over to the woman and help her stand up before the clip ends.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for more details.