Video captured in the Okanagan shows an athletic black bear making a daring leap from a backyard deck onto a nearby tree.

Jay Robertson told Castanet he was watching TV in his Peachland home when he heard the acrobatic bruin outside.

"I heard a thump on the deck—I thought it might have been a pinecone," he said. "Then I heard what started to sound more like someone walking on the deck…so I stood up to take a look through the window and I saw this bear's head pop up at the side of the of the raised thing and started to climb up it."

The video shows the bear climbing on the deck's railing before jumping onto the tree.

"I've never seen a bear jump like that," Robertson said, adding that the distance from the deck to the tree is about seven feet.

Robertson said the he then saw the bear climb down the tree before leaving the area.