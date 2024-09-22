Victoria resident plans to buy plants and plane tickets after $1M lottery win

A Victoria woman is now $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize on a recent Lotto Max Draw.

Norma Flach first shared the news with her husband, and she asked him to sit down to take in the news, as recounted in a media release from the B.C. Lottey Corporation.

“He first thought I was going to share something bad, but I kept repeating, ‘It’s good news!’ Flach recalled to the BCLC, in the release Thursday.

“When I finally told him I won he was in disbelief, and I had to repeat myself.”

She bought the Aug. 9 draw ticket at Tillicum Centre Mall in Victoria, and was informed by the lottery kiosk employee she was a winner.

“It was super surreal,” Flach said. “I was just in shock.”

The BCLC says Flach is retired and plans to use her winnings to enjoy it even more.

“I love to garden and travel in my free time. Plants and plane tickets – that’s what I enjoy! This win means I can enjoy retirement and continue travelling,” she said.

Lottery players have won more than $109 million on Lotto Max tickets so far this year, according to the BCLC.

The odds of winning a $1M Maxmillions prize are approximately one in 33 million.