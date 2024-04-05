Victoria police seize thousands of suspected opioid pills, $48K in merchandise

Police in Victoria say officers seized thousands of suspected opioid pills and $48,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise from a man believed to be trafficking drugs in the B.C. capital region.

On Friday, the Victoria Police Department said the investigation began in February, after the suspect was seen making multiple visits to a storage locker in Sooke, west of Victoria.

The man was previously arrested as part of a drug-trafficking investigation last December, in which investigators seized more than three kilograms of drugs, including, cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the department.

Police obtained a warrant to search the storage locker last month and located the merchandise, along with more than 4,000 suspected oxycodone pills, 554 grams of cocaine and 136 grams of methamphetamine, the department said.

The merchandise, which investigators believe was stolen, included 10 vacuum cleaners, five kitchen mixers, various tools and clothing, according to police.

The suspect was arrested on March 14 and was released pending further investigation.

"The arrest sends a strong signal that we are focusing on those who are engaging in retail theft and illegal drug trafficking," Victoria police Chief Del Manak said in a statement.

"We know these crimes have an impact on our collective sense of security, and we will continue to dedicate resources towards proactive projects and investigations to combat it."