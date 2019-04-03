

Police in New Westminster say a man in his 30s is facing a total of 10 charges related to alleged sexual offences involving girls under the age of 10.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the department said its Major Crime Unit had arrested 33-year-old Wesley Clarkson.

Clarkson is facing five counts of sexual assault and five counts of touching for a sexual purpose a person under the age of 16.

Police did not elaborate on the details of any particular allegation.

“Detectives from the NWPD Major Crime Unit believe there could be more victims who have yet to come forward,” Sgt. Jeff Scott said in the release.

“The victims of these alleged offences are all girls who were under the age of 10 years old at the time. Mr. Clarkson has been convicted of similar offences in the past in Ontario.”

Investigators said they'd like to speak to anyone who might know anything that could help advance the case. Those with information are asked to contact Det. Michelle White at 604-529-5236 or to contact their local police department if they are not in New Westminster.