Victims of South Surrey triple shooting that killed 2 identified

Homicide investigators have publicly identified the three people shot at South Surrey Athletic Park last weekend, and are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the incident.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release Friday evening that the three people shot were 26-year-old Harbir Khosa, 20-year-old Robeen Soreni and 19-year-old Jordan Krishna.

Two of the victims have died, while the third remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to IHIT.

Investigators did not specify which of the three victims was still alive.

All three victims were Surrey residents, and all three were associated with a black, 2010 BMW X5, which was the site of the shooting, IHIT said, adding that Khosa and Krishna were known to police.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of South Surrey Athletic Park at 14600 20 Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on July 30, police said.

According to investigators, the shooting was "a single, targeted incident," and has been linked to "gang and drug activity."

Police said they have determined that there was a single shooter who fled on foot. IHIT described the suspect as a man who was wearing "a dark, hooded sweater, beige pants, and dark-coloured baseball hat."

“We’ve established a timeline with the black BMW X5 arriving in the park around 2:27 p.m. and the shooting taking place right after,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee, in the statement.

“The shooter then fled on foot in a western direction out of the park.”

Investigators are seeking witnesses who were at the park around 2:30 p.m. and may have seen the BMW or someone running from the parking lot.

Police also confirmed that they had executed search warrants at a home near the crime scene on Friday in connection with the shooting.

"One person was taken into custody, but no charges have yet been laid," IHIT said in its release.