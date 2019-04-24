The victim of a "sudden death" in Surrey Tuesday has been identified by homicide investigators.

Khan Micheal Bourne was found Tuesday afternoon lying on 114 Avenue between 132 and 133A streets. The 32-year-old was rushed to hospital for treatment of apparent gunshot wounds, but did not survive.

Officers say the Sechelt man was known to police, but few details have been provided about a possible motive.

"It is still early in the investigation but we believe Mr. Bourne was targeted for murder," Cpl. Frank Jang, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said in a statement Wednesday.

IHIT said a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene immediately after the shooting. They have not provided descriptions of the vehicle or any suspects.

Investigators ask any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone with dash cam, surveillance or cellphone video captured in the area of the shooting.

Tips can be left with IHIT at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), by email, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

