

CTV News Vancouver





Homicide detectives are investigating the sudden death of a man who was found with critical injuries in Surrey Tuesday.

First were called to the 13300 block of 114 Avenue shortly after 3:15 p.m. where a man was reported to be lying on the ground.

In a statement, Mounties said the man was transported to hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

Police have provided no other details about the nature of the man's injuries or what led to the death. The victim has not been identified.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

According to the RCMP, the area around the scene will remain cordoned off "for a significant amount of time."

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact IHIT at 1-844-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.