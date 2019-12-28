VANCOUVER -- Police have identified the victim of a Dec. 23 homicide in Surrey, B.C. as 18-year-old Keeshawn Brown from Ontario.

According to the site HipHopCanada.com, Brown, who went by the name Why-S, was an "up and coming Toronto rapper" who had released two music videos this year.

RCMP officers found Brown dead of a gunshot would inside a home in the 2200 block of 152nd Street in Surrey, a city of 518,000 located 40 minutes east of Vancouver, on Dec. 23 at around 9:30 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit is investigating this case and say they believe the shooting was an isolated event, and not related to an ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

In a release, IHIT Detective Lara Jansen said investigators are now trying to find out how long Brown had been in British Columbia, and what his activities were leading up to his death.

Police are appealing to anyone who was with Brown or has any information that could help investigators to get in touch at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be left anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.Jen St.