VANCOUVER -- The victim of a stabbing inside a home over the weekend has been publicly identified by Vancouver police.

Richard William Hooper was found injured inside a home near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue early Saturday morning.

The 59-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment for "multiple" stab wounds, where he died Monday.

Earlier this week, the Vancouver Police Department announced a suspect who was arrested Saturday had been charged.

Rajesh Narayan is alleged to have known the victim, though police have not provided details on their relationship or on a possible motive.

The 38-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder.