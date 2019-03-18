

CTV Vancouver





A man found wounded following reports of a shooting in Surrey has been taken into custody after being hospitalized for his injuries.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Hawthorne Park. Mounties called to the area of 142A Street and 108 Avenue found an injured man walking nearby.

They believe he was shot inside the park.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and released the same day, the RCMP said in a statement Monday.

He was then taken into police custody for outstanding warrants for his arrest, they said.

Police believe the man's shooting was targeted, and that he was injured following an altercation between two groups.

Officers are looking for two suspects described as male and wearing dark hooded clothing. They did not provide further details.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.