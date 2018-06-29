It's no secret that finding housing in Metro Vancouver's red-hot rental market is a challenge.

The latest person feeling tested by it, though, is a professional football player looking for a home for his family for the duration of the season.

BC Lions offensive lineman Jovian Olafioye took to Twitter Wednesday asking for help finding somewhere to live.

Still haven’t found a place to stay in Vancouver someone please help me! ������ — Jovan Olafioye (@jolafioye63) June 27, 2018

In addition to a shortage of supply in the city with a near-zero vacancy rate, Olafioye also faces another challenge. He's looking for a six month lease, and most landlords in the region want new tenants to sign on for a year.

"It's very frustrating," he told CTV News in an interview Friday. "A lot of them have been saying stuff like I'm not a resident. So if I wanted to up and leave, I could. So that's been a turnoff for them."

He said the hardest part about the hunt is being away from his family. His fiancée and two kids, the youngest just seven months old, are still in Pittsburgh. They're waiting until he finds a home before moving to the Lower Mainland.

He's looking for either a condo or a townhouse with at least two bedrooms that's fully furnished. He's fairly flexible about location, as long as it's close to the SkyTrain so he can commute to practice in Surrey and to his games downtown.

"I'm tired of living out of a hotel, living out of a suitcase," he said. "I'm ready to get a place, and be focused on the season instead of worrying about this."

He's willing to sweeten the deal for his future landlord by throwing in season tickets to BC Lions games and some free team merchandise.

"I'm a really good tenant. I pay all my bills on time. Of course, season tickets if you want 'em," he said. "Hopefully you can help me out. You won't regret it, trust me."

Olafioye returned to play with the Lions this year after spending last season with the Montreal Alouettes.

He's had trouble with Vancouver's housing market before. The year before last, he didn't find a home until August, when the season was already underway.

This year, he said about 10 of his teammates are still house hunting, too.

"People are helping me out, sending me [direct messages] on Twitter [with places]. But they're in Chilliwack or Point Roberts. I don't want to have to drive that far to work every day."