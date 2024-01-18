'Very tragic situation': Man dies after being struck by snowplow in Abbotsford, police say

A 31-year-old man has died after being struck by the driver of a snowplow in Abbotsford early Thursday morning.

In a news release, the Abbotsford Police Department said the incident unfolded in the area of North Parallel and Fooks roads just after 6:15 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from serious and life-threatening injuries. Medical aid was provided to the man on scene before he was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

"The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation," police said in the release. "Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash."

However, police said they believe the inclement weather and snow were likely contributing factors in the crash.

"It did involve a pickup equipped with a plow that was privately contracted and privately operated," Const. Art Stele told CTV News when asked about the type of vehicle involved in the collision.

"We offer condolences to all those impacted by this incident as this is a very tragic situation all around," Stele added.

Road closures on North Parallel Road between Whatcom and Kilgard roads were in effect Thursday morning as police continued their investigation.

"At this point in time, we are not seeing any criminal aspect to this tragic incident. Yet as the scene is still being investigated, things may change. Nevertheless, at this point no criminal charges are being considered," said Stele.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call investigators at 604-859-5225.