

The Canadian Press





A government-run pot shop is one step closer to reality in Vernon now that the local council has given it the green light.

It's one of nine cannabis store applications Vernon council has supported so far, prompting councillor Akbal Mund to propose a limit of 12 stores in the city.

Across the province, there's still only one government-run BC Cannabis Store open to the public almost six months after legalization, and that one is in Kamloops.

The provincial government says it can't say when more stores might open with lease negotiations ongoing at many sites, but as of February, it had received approval from six other municipalities to open shop.