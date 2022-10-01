Vernon Adams Jr. shines as B.C. Lions hand Ottawa Redblacks third straight loss
Vernon Adams Jr. has been waiting for this moment.
Almost exactly a month after joining the B.C. Lions in a trade from the Montreal Alouettes, the veteran quarterback threw his first touchdown pass in orange and black on Friday, propelling his team to a 34-19 victory over the ailing Ottawa Redblacks.
“Man, it was awesome,” he said of the 13-yard toss to Keon Hatcher that opened the scoring early in the first quarter.
“They gave us what we expected and Hatch did a great job kind of shutting down his route - he had a corner route but the safety was over there or the halfback was over there and he kind of shut it down - and he was wide open and made a great catch.
“It's just a great feeling.”
Friday was a great night for Adams, who threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, completing 17-of-21 attempts despite being sacked five times. He added another 38 yards on the ground, including a 24-yard dash on the first scoring drive of the night.
“I thought he was a spark plug. I like that he used his legs some, too,” said Lions head coach Rick Campbell.
“He's a good thrower and all that, too, but I think what always frustrated me as a (defensive) coordinator was when you do everything right on defence and then the quarterback scrambles for a first down and keeps the drive going.”
Friday marked another rough outing for the Redblacks (3-11) who repeatedly found their way into the Lions' territory only to see their final attempts stymied.
Ottawa QB Nick Arbuckle threw for 363 yards, a touchdown and an interception as his team dropped its third straight outing. He connected on 27-of-36 attempts and was sacked once.
Kicker Lewis Ward was responsible for the majority of the Redblacks' points, making four-of-five field goal attempts, including a 47-yard kick.
Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said the Lions controlled the game from the beginning.
“We felt we were moving the ball OK offensively and going down, but we didn't get to finish with sevens,” he said. “But we've got to get them off the field too. We didn't do a good job of that.”
B.C. jumped out to an early lead and steadily accumulated points while holding Ottawa out of the end zone. The Redblacks finally broke through with less than two minutes on the game clock.
Arbuckle capped a nine-play scoring drive with a seven-yard toss to Tevaun Smith, who dashed two yards in for the major. A successful convert by Ward cut Ottawa's deficit to 34-19.
While the Redblacks managed just one TD, they put up 431 yards of offence - and that's something the Lions' defence needs to address moving forward, said defensive lineman David Menard.
“The important thing is we made the stops, right? But we gave (up) way too many yards,” he said. “They ran the ball too much, they passed the ball at the end of the game way too much.
“We've got to we got to get better. We won a game that we need to win, we're still fighting for that home playoff game. But we've always got to get better.”
B.C.'s defence got its first interception in three games halfway through the final frame when Gary Peters picked off an Arbuckle pass intended for Smith. The Lions struggled to make use of the possession and ultimately punted.
The home side increased its advantage to 34-12 midway through the fourth when Antonio Pipkin ran in a quarterback sneak for his second TD of the night.
The third quarter ended with B.C. up 27-12 after the two sides exchanged field goals.
Ward made 47- and 20-yard attempts and Sean Whyte sent an 11-yard kick through the goalposts for the Lions.
The Lions lost a key piece early in the third when receiver Lucky Whitehead was taken down along the goal line and suffered an ankle injury. The speedster lay on the field for several minutes before being slowly helped off by a pair of trainers.
After receiving treatment, Whitehead briefly returned in the fourth before taking off his pads and sitting on the sidelines.
There were just seconds left in the first half when Adams sailed a 34-yard pass to Hatcher, putting B.C. in field goal position. Whyte made the 43-yard kick and the Lions went into the locker room up 24-6.
The final minutes of the second quarter appeared promising for the Redblacks, with the Lions taking a pair of careless penalties that gave the visitors a first down at the B.C. 31-yard line.
Arbuckle capitalized, firing a 19-yard pass to Justin Hardy before Ottawa took a 10-yard holding penalty. Ward capped the drive with a 22-yard field goal to make it 21-6.
Pipkin punched in the Lions' third TD of the night earlier in the quarter.
Adams started things off with a 26-yard bullet to Lucky Whitehead, then added a 35-yard throw to Dominique Rhymes that gave B.C. a first-and-goal. The Redblacks stopped the first attempt but on the second down, Pipkin went for a quick rush and stretched into the end zone for the major.
The Lions were already up 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.
With about two minutes to go, Adams found Rhymes along the sideline with a 40-yard pass, then followed it up with a short toss to Butler. The running back rushed 15 yards, the final few with Ottawa's Brandin Dandridge draped across his body as Butler stepped over the goal line.
The Lions celebrated by doing the worm.
B.C.'s defence struggled to contain Ottawa at times in the first and the Redblacks got a first down deep in Lions' territory midway through the quarter.
Some defensive pressure and an offensive procedural penalty prevented the visitors from entering the red zone, though. Lewis Ward instead kicked a 12-yard field goal to get Ottawa on the board and cut B.C.'s lead to 7-3 with about five minutes to go in the opening frame.
The Lions came into Friday's game smarting from a 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders last week.
“We knew what we had to do,” Adams said. “I don't like the way I finished (against Ottawa), but we'll get better. We'll watch the film and better from it.”
The Lions will be back in action on Oct. 8 when they visit the East Division-leading Toronto Argonauts. The Redblacks will take on the Alouettes in Montreal on Oct. 10.
NOTES: Despite the loss, Ottawa remains in playoff contention. The club still has two games to play against Montreal and if they win both and reach 7-11 on the season, they would hold the tiebreaker over the Alouettes. Players on both sides wore orange tape for Truth and Reconciliation Day. The Lions also wore an Indigenous-themed logo designed by Kwakwaka'wakw/Tlingit artist Corrine Hunt on their helmets.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In wake of Fiona, Canadian Red Cross registers 40,000 people for emergency funding
After supporting shelter operations in Atlantic Canada for the first week following Fiona, the Canadian Red Cross is shifting its efforts to a new task: helping the provinces distribute emergency funds.
Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine's eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory. Russia's Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement.
Canada has now ended its COVID-19 travel restrictions, mask mandates
As of this morning, travellers to Canada do not need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 -- and wearing a mask on planes and trains is now optional, though it is still recommended.
Hurricane Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from the powerful storm's strike there as stunned residents began the painstaking task of surveying their losses.
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Orlene grew to hurricane strength Saturday and is heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in.
Vancouver Island
-
'Every Child Matters' sign on Port Alberni bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
-
BC Wildfire Service warns season not yet over amid drought
Seemingly endless summer conditions in British Columbia have prompted a warning that this year's “very unique fire season” in the province is not yet over.
-
Reduced hours continue at 2 Island health-care centres
Limited staff availability has led to the further reduction of services at one Vancouver Island health-care facility and the extension of overnight closures at another.
Calgary
-
-
Five years later: Waterton Lakes National Park plan considers fire recovery
Like the land itself, a new management plan for Waterton Lakes National Park is marked by a powerful wildfire that tore through the southern Alberta park five years ago.
-
Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Calgary calls for action from federal government
The Calgary branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress is calling on the federal government to take a harsher stance against Russia as the situation abroad continues to worsen.
Edmonton
-
-
Edmonton soccer community mourns man killed in 5-vehicle crash
A prominent member of Edmonton's soccer community was one of two victims in Wednesday's fatal crash in Mill Woods.
-
Kulak's winner leads Oilers past Flames in 2-1 victory
Fans in Edmonton were celebrating seeing Connor McDavid make it to the final whistle as much as getting a victory on Friday.
Toronto
-
Thousands of people protest in freedom rally for Iran near Toronto today
It's estimated that thousands of protestors are marching in a freedom rally in Richmond Hill, Ont. Saturday afternoon in response to the death of an Iranian woman who was arrested for wearing her hijab improperly.
-
Lawyer for Toronto councillor Michael Thompson in sexual assault case steps away
The lawyer who was acting on behalf of long city councillor Michael Thompson when he was charged in a sexual assault investigation has stepped away from the case.
-
This is how Ontario’s new minimum wage compares to the rest of Canada
The province’s minimum wage rose on Saturday, and while Ontarians got a raise, it isn’t the highest rate in the country.
Montreal
-
Indigenous leaders say issues largely ignored during Quebec election campaign
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that their communities' priorities have been largely ignored in the current election campaign that is coming to a close.
-
Anti-CAQ protesters gather in Francois Legault's riding to denounce health measures
More than a thousand protesters opposed to COVID-19 public health measures met in L'Assomption in front of the constituency office of outgoing Premier François Legault Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run on Montreal highway
A motorcyclist was left in critical condition following an accident Satuday morning with a vehicle on Highway 13 northbound in Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
'We got an orange sea': thousands walk through downtown Winnipeg for truth and reconciliation
Thousands of people marked Canada's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a walk through downtown Winnipeg Friday.
-
Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a deceased man was found in downtown Winnipeg Friday morning.
-
Bombers defence dominates, Collaros tosses four TDs in 31-13 win over Riders
Linebacker Adam Bighill relished the way the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence bounced back from their worst performance of the season.
Saskatoon
-
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'You feel more connected': Thousands turn out for STC Pow Wow
More than four thousand people attended the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Pow Wow and Concert at SaskTel Centre on Friday.
-
Man trapped in garbage truck rescued by firefighters
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) crews were called out around 5:45 a.m. on Friday after a man was trapped in the bin of a garbage truck.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan PST expansion goes into effect
The expansion of services and goods affected by Saskatchewan’s provincial sales tax (PST) has formally gone into effect on October 1st, 2022.
-
Sask. minimum wage increases to $13
Employers and workers in Saskatchewan are reminded that the province's minimum wage will be $13 an hour effective October 1, 2022.
-
Turnover trouble costs Riders in loss against Blue Bombers
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers forced six turnovers including a pair of interceptions in a 31-13 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at IG Field.
Atlantic
-
Minimum wage increases take effect in N.S., N.B., N.L.
Workers in three out of four Atlantic Canadian provinces earning minimum wage will soon see a rise in their pay cheques.
-
P.E.I. announces Emergency Jobs Initiative, provide update on power and return to school
Employees who have suffered wage losses due to the destruction of post-tropical storm Fiona on Prince Edward Island are set to benefit from a new program by the provincial government.
-
‘The truth hurts but it also heals’: Halifax recognizes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Drums and singing could be heard at the Grand Parade in Halifax as many gathered in orange to honour residential school survivors and those who never returned home.
London
-
One person dead after house fire near Newbury, Ont.
One person is dead after a house fire near Newbury, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
London house fire under investigation
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in London, Ont. Friday night.
-
Some road access restricted in Goderich, Ont. in response to possible unsanctioned car rally
Vehicle access to Courthouse Square in Goderich, Ont. has been restricted with barriers preventing access as police prepare for a possible illegal car rally this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
NOSM to study cosmic radiation for the Canadian Space Agency
A partnership between Sudbury’s NOSM University and SNOLAB has researchers looking into the effects of space cosmic radiation.
-
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
-
Indigenous university officially opens in Sault Ste. Marie
Ontario's ninth Indigenous university officially opened in Sault Ste. Marie across from a former residential school on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Kitchener
-
Developing
Developing | Man charged with first-degree murder in Brantford homicide investigation
A man is dead, and Brantford Police say they’ve taken an 18-year-old man into custody, in a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.
-
Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 7 crash near Guelph
The driver of a motorcycle is dead following a crash on Highway 7 just outside of Guelph.
-
Region of Waterloo appoints first-ever Truth and Reconciliation Director
The Region of Waterloo has appointed Paula Whitlow, a resident of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, as the regions first-ever Truth and Reconciliation Director.