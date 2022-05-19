Vehicle upside down in Fraser River after driver goes through concrete barriers

A vehicle ended up in the Fraser River Wednesday afternoon after the driver went through some concrete barriers.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. at River Road and 92nd Street in Delta. The driver of the Honda Element appeared to slam through the barriers before hitting rocks and flipping upside down into the river.

The road was blocked for several hours and the vehicle was eventually towed from the river. The driver was rescued by fire crews.

Police gave few details on the incident, only saying that it "was a single vehicle collision that resulted in minor injuries."