VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ali Adnan is being recognized for helping his team to a much-needed victory over Toronto FC.

The Iraqi national was named to Major League Soccer's “Team of the Week” on Monday.

Adnan had a pair of assists in the Whitecaps' gritty 3-2 win over Toronto in Vancouver on Saturday.

He now has four assists and a goal in nine games this season.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Vancouver (3-6-0) and awarded the squad three crucial points in both the MLS standings and the round-robin portion of this year's Canadian Championship.

Fellow 'Caps Michael Baldisimo and Thomas Hasal were also recognized by the league and put on the “Team of the Week” bench.

Baldisimo scored his first MLS goal on Saturday, collecting the rebound off a free kick at the top of the box and sending a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner of Toronto's net. He also had an assist on a goal by Lucas Cavallini.

Hasal stopped seven shots for the Whitecaps. The 21 year old has been solid in net since being unexpectedly pressed into action at the MLS is Back tournament last month.