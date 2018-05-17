

The Canadian Press





The City of Vancouver says it is the first city in the world to approve a comprehensive zero waste strategic plan aimed at reducing single-use bags, cups, take-out containers, utensils and straws.

A news release from the city says Vancouver is now the first in Canada to prohibit plastic straws, polystyrene foam cups and take-out containers.

As part of the Zero Waste 2040 Strategy, councillors have voted to approve a flexible bylaw that targets reduction of plastic bags and cups by 2021.

In addition, a distribution ban on straws and polystyrene is slated to begin by June 1st, next year, six months earlier than originally proposed, but council says the city will work with small businesses to help them find new packaging and ensure a smooth transition.