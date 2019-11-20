VANCOUVER – The union representing TransLink's bus operators and maintenance workers has announced strike action will escalate to a complete shutdown for three days next week.

Unifor said none of its members will be reporting for work next Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, but that transit workers will return to work on the Saturday.

"Beginning one week from today, we will engage in a complete system shutdown," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor's western regional director.

”We’ve tried everything we can to avoid disruptions on the passenger, but at the end of the day, with any labour disruption, the power the workers have is to withdraw their labour.”

No talks between the two sides are currently scheduled, but McGarrigle said the Coast Mountain Bus Company and TransLink have plenty of time to avoid the shutdown.

“There is a full week. There is still time to avoid this work stoppage,” he said.

“If they come to the table with a reasonable offer, we’ll sit down and try to get this done.”

After making the announcement, the union said dozens of its members would be receiving strike training.

TransLink said it's expecting a service reduction of roughly five per cent across the bus system on Wednesday, which is slightly less than what was seen during overtime bans on Friday and Monday.

Burnaby, Richmond, and Surrey are expected to share the brunt of the impact. Riders can check the status of their routes on TransLink's website.

SeaBus service is expected to operate as normal Wednesday, however.

Job action by Unifor members began Nov. 1 after talks with Coast Mountain Bus Company, which is the service provider for TransLink, broke down.

The two sides met again last week but talks once again broke down.

On Nov. 1 CMBC claimed the two sides were about $608 million apart.