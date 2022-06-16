Vancouver to learn if it will host 2026 FIFA World Cup games

Anticipation is growing among B.C. soccer fans with FIFA set to announce the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

Vancouver is one of three Canadian cities in the running.

The announcement is happening at 2 p.m. PT Thursday with a live viewing party being held at BC Place.

The first-ever 48-team World Cup will be held across three countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Twenty-two cities have submitted a bid to host, three in Canada, including Vancouver, Toronto and Edmonton.

Vancouver initially bid to be a host city back in 2017, but withdrew when Premier John Horgan raised concerns about how much it would cost.

But he later had a change of heart, with his government calling it a great opportunity.

In March, the City of Vancouver said it would pitch in as much as $5 million proposing BC Place as the stadium.

The city made a successful late application this past April.

It’s the biggest sporting event in the world and is expected to generate billions of dollars of economic activity in North America.

The 2026 World Cup will feature a total of 80 matches.

Sixty of those will be played in the U.S., including everything from the quarterfinals forward.

The remaining 20 games will be played in Canada and Mexico.

If Vancouver is selected there will be lots of work to do.

For example, BC Place has artificial turf and it would need to be changed to natural grass to meet FIFA standards.