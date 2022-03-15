Vancouver mayor earmarks $5M for 2026 FIFA World Cup bid

The City of Vancouver could chip in as much as $5 million in a B.C. bid to host FIFA World Cup games, according the mayor.

Kennedy Stewart announced the effort Tuesday, saying he intends for the city to contribute up to that amount to bring the World Cup to the city in 2026.

The effort is significantly higher than in 2015, when the city contributed $1.5 million in operating funds to bring the Women's World Cup to Vancouver.

Speaking at a news conference, the mayor said he agrees with Premier John Horgan that the soccer tournament could be a way to boost B.C.'s tourism sector, which was hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our starting point for the 2026 World Cup was for the event to come at no additional cost, but given the tremendous opportunity we have … I am proud to announce that in the coming weeks I will recommend to council that we triple our 2015 World Cup investment and commit up to $5 million in cash and in-kind contributions to secure 2026 matches for B.C.," he said.

Stewart made the promise in what will be an election year for the city.