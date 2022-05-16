Vancouver Tenants Union opposes controversial Broadway Plan

A so-called “resistance movement” is planned at Vancouver City Hall Monday, as those opposed to a controversial plan to dramatically densify the Broadway corridor push back.

Called the Broadway Plan, the 30-year proposal aims to create much-needed housing, but those who already live there are concerned they’ll be displaced.

The event is being hosted by the Vancouver Tenants Union

The VTU released the results of a survey Monday that it conducted with those already living along the corridor back in fall 2021.

The group surveyed 293 households across 41 purpose-built rental buildings.

“While the median market rental price is known, there is currently no data collected on tenured rental rates in B.C.,” a report from the group said.

It VTU said the data it collected points to a large rent gap between the median current rent tenants surveyed are paying, compared to the median market rental price.

As part of the survey, the VTU calculated the difference between the maximum current rent in a building versus the minimum current rent, calling it the “Delta Rent.”

When averaged across all buildings survey it, found a rent increase of:

$243/month for studios

$431/month for one bedrooms

$421/month for two bedrooms

“In other words, today, the average landlord of a building in our survey area could expect an 18-20 per cent increase in income on their lowest paid units if they’re able to find some pretense to evict that tenant,” the VTU's statement said.

According to the survey, the difference between the median market rent and the median surveyed rent is:

Studio - the median market rate is $1,925 and the median surveyed rent is $1,167

One bedroom - the median market rate is $2,200 and the median surveyed rent is $1,379

Two bedroom- the median market rate is $3,200 and the median surveyed rent is $1,885

“In other words, a landlord can expect a 60-70 per cent general increase in rental income across all units if they redevelop their building and replace all of their tenants," the VTU said.

One-in-five survey respondents said that their current rent is unaffordable to them and more than half said they would not be able to remain in their neighbourhood if they were evicted.

“There are some exciting possibilities when it comes to building housing and communities along public transit, but in the hands of real estate interests it is a weapon against poor and working-class communities across the city,” wrote Mazdak Gharibnavaz, organizer with the VTU.

However, Mayor Kennedy Stewart is promising the strongest renter protections in Canada.

If approved, the plan would redevelop the Broadway corridor which is slated to be home to the new Broadway Subway by 2025.

The proposal would allow for residential towers up to 40 storeys tall, adding housing for an additional 50,000 people.

The goal is to create a second downtown over the next 30 years.

Stewart has promised any displacement would be temporary and residents would be compensated or given the right to move into the new units at or below current rents.

The mayor would not guarantee they would be the same size units.

However, Stewart said the city would "see" about getting people who are living in over-crowded spaces into larger units.

The mayor said the builders will have to pay for the renter's moving costs and any difference in rent at their temporary accommodations.

The lower rental rates are tied to the units themselves.

Current residents have raised concerns about how those protections will be enforced if developers will buy into the idea.

Stewart made a final pitch in support of the plan last Thursday.

He campaigned for more rental housing back in 2018 and it appears to remain a key part of his campaign with just five months until the next municipal election.

The draft plan will go to council Wednesday for a vote.