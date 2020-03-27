VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver has forced a Tim Hortons to close temporarily after the establishment allegedly failed to follow the city's COVID-19 orders.

The city announced Friday that it had suspended the business licence of the Tim Hortons at 108 West Pender St. after visiting the restaurant "on four different occasions" and issuing "several warnings."

The suspension is "due to violations of the orders of the provincial health officer and the City of Vancouver that limit the number of persons allowed in a restaurant and which restrict restaurants to take-out and delivery service," the city said.

Failing to comply with these orders is considered "gross misconduct," according to the city. The shop's business licence was suspended on Thursday, and the suspension will be in effect for three days.

The Tim Hortons closure is the most notable of the city's efforts to enforce its new bylaws and provincial health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus in B.C.

City inspectors have visited nearly 7,000 facilities since March 20, but so far no fines have been issued for violating the city's COVID-19 bylaws.

Individuals and businesses found to be in violation of a city order during the city's ongoing state of emergency can be fined up to $50,000.

"The city is pleased to see how responsive restaurant owners have been to date and thanks the vast majority of businesses that are taking the directions from the city and public health officials seriously," the city said in a release.

Of the visits inspectors have conducted so far, 5,800 have been to restaurants and 1,000 have been to personal service facilities - such as salons and tattoo parlours - which were ordered closed by the provincial health officer last week.

The city also also said it has received 69 complaints about restaurants and 11 about personal service establishments on its 311 line.