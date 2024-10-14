Vancouver seal joins Moo Deng, Pesto the Penguin as latest addition to viral ‘Knights of the Rotund Table’

Move over Moo Deng, there’s a new adorably plump creature taking over the internet.

A Vancouver Aquarium rescue seal named Biscuits has been named as one of the latest inductees to the viral “Knights of the Rotund Table,” a TikTok trend created by social media influencer @Indipine that has transfixed the online community.

A spoof of the Knights of the Round Table, the “Knights of the Rotund Table” viral trend features roly-poly infant animals as bestial representations of King Arthur’s legendary 12 knights.

The charming internet craze began in September when the TikToker thrust two-month-old pygmy hippo Moo Deng and fluffy penguin Pesto into the spotlight during a celebration of chubby animal babies, initiated by the already famous panda Hua Hua.

After followers of @Indipine began pitting Moo Deng and Pesto against each other in a competition of cuteness, the TikToker felt compelled to explain that the two are not fighting for a top spot but instead are colleagues on the same level.

All three, she explained, were part of the “Knights of the Rotund Table.”



To fill the remaining 22 seats at the fictional table @Indipine requested her 311K followers nominate their own favourite fubsy creatures.

Among the requirements laid out by the TikToker are nominees “must be a baby in age or in a professional capacity,” and “must be an absolute unit.”

Biscuits joined the ranks after the aquarium’s rescue centre posted a video introducing the cute newcomer, causing nominations to flood the TikToker’s poll shortly after.

The video, which showed the forlorn-looking, wide-eyed pup alongside the caption “When all you hear all day is ‘Moo Deng’ and ‘Pesto’ but never ‘Biscuits the seal,’” has since garnered over 21K views.

Biscuits secured a spot as a late contender and was announced as the newest knight the following day.

The seal had been “a literal overnight sensation,” that had “taken the polls by storm,” said @Indipine in the online announcement.

Because “overnight fame can be quite overwhelming,” the TikToker said Biscuits would be granted emotional support companion Luna, a sea otter pup who also resides at the Vancouver aquarium.

Each portly animal inducted to the table has been linked to the most fitting legendary knight on Arthur’s original table, with Biscuits likened to Sir Percival. Not only because “they both look close to tears at any moment,” but because both Sir Percival and Biscuits are known for their childlike innocence, @Indipine said in the viral video.

With all the paunchy characters highlighted in the “Knights of the Rotund Table” being from rescue and rehabilitation organisations, or members of an endangered or protected species, the TikToker has included links to the various fundraisers and fundraisers to encourage support from followers.

Fans of Biscuits can virtually adopt the pudgy pup via the Marine Mammal Rescue Society, after which they’ll receive an adoption card and certificate.

According to the rescue centre, Biscuits was admitted on August 2 after being found near the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club, separated from her mother.