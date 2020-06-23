VANCOUVER -- A local board is reconsidering the role of police officers in Vancouver schools.

Trustees voted Monday night in favour of a review, which will include consultations with parents, students and community groups.

In the meantime, the school liaison officer program will continue.

The chair of the board said there are students who do not feel safe in the presence of police.

The motion followed a vote from elementary school teachers against inviting Vancouver police or RCMP officers to school events.

The Vancouver Elementary School Teachers Association passed a motion calling for no officers to be invited or plan to attend events "until both organizations take clear steps to address the disproportionate repression of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour."

The decision from the Vancouver School Board to move forward with a review came the same day the city's mayor announced he intended to put a motion to council regarding the controversial process of carding.

Also known as street checks, the process involves stopping a person and gathering their information outside of a criminal investigation.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart says the majority of street checks have stopped, following a review sparked by a report that suggested Black and Indigenous residents were disproportionately subjected to the checks, but he will ask council to tell the police board that a full stop is among its priorities.

The school board in Victoria is considering a similar change.

With files from CTVNewsVancouver.ca's Jen St. Denis